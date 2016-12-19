Baby born 10 weeks early and weighing just 2lbs beats odds to spend first Christmas at home

Little Theo was so small he only weighed as much as a bag of flour. Credit: SWNS

A tiny baby born 10 weeks early and weighing just 2lbs has beaten the odds to be allowed home for Christmas. Little Theo Dawes gave his parents Vicky and Martin the best Christmas present ever when doctors told them the good news. Vicky, 38, said: "It's a dream come true for both of us. "After three miscarriages you really think that it won't happen, but Theo's home now and he's a little Christmas miracle."

Theo then spent a further seven weeks in hospital. Credit: Just Giving

Theo, who was due to be born on Christmas Day, arrived early and was so small he only weighed as much as a bag of flour. He then spent seven weeks in hospital with breathing problems. And his mum and dad, from Tyne and Wear, anxiously watched over him as he was looked after by staff at Sunderland Royal's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

Proud parents Vicky and Martin with little Theo. Credit: SWNS

The brave youngster was kept in a special incubator and received respiratory care as a result of his lungs being premature and weak. But he was finally allowed home on December 5 - just in time for his first Christmas. Vicky said: "We are very grateful to the amazing staff of doctors and nurses for the care they have given to our son and the support they have given to both of us. "Without them and the equipment they use there is a very strong possibility our little boy would not be here today."

Wrapped up warm, Theo is ready to go home. Credit: SWNS