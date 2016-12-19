- ITV Report
Junior doctor Rose Polge struggled with self-doubt before suicide death, inquest told
A junior doctor killed herself after being "down and depressed" and struggling with self-doubts at work, an inquest has heard.
Rose Polge, 25, from Torquay in Devon, was in her first year as a junior doctor at Torbay Hospital, when she went missing in February.
Her body recovered two months later from the sea east of Portland headland in April.
A coroner recorded a conclusion of suicide and said the cause of death was either from drowning or hypothermia.
Police and coastguard had carried out extensive searches for Dr Polge after her car was discovered in a car park near Ansteys Cove.
Two notes were found in her car and another at the home. The note left in her car "was intended to be read after her death," the inquest heard.
- Dr Polge had been having "dark thoughts," inquest told
The inquest also heard that Dr Polge had appeared troubled and restless shortly before her disappearance.
An examination of her computer contained searches about suicide methods, as well as possible career options outside of medicine.
She had told her GP she was "down and depressed" and had made a "for and against list".
Dr Polge's long-term partner, fellow doctor Alasdair Hawley also revealed she been having "dark thoughts".
In a statement, Dr Hawley also said she had been "was struggling at work with some perceived self doubts".
On the day of his girlfriend's disappearance, Dr Hawley said he left work early to talk with her after becoming increasingly concerned about her mental state.
However, by the time he arrived home at around 4pm, she had vanished.
- Family: "Doctors can feel a dreadful sense of personal failure"
In a statement read in court, Dr Polge's family said they had been devastated by her death, and described her as a "lively and lovely person who brought light into a room wherever she went".
They also called for action to tackle the "crisis" in the health service.
"Many doctors work under terrific pressure and over incredibly long hours.
"They cope with fatigue and heavy workloads in extremely busy departments. Doctors' awareness of patient safety issues, together with an emphasis on self-reflection and personal responsibility, can generate massive levels of anxiety.
