Junior doctor Rose Polge struggled with self-doubt before suicide death, inquest told

A junior doctor killed herself after being "down and depressed" and struggling with self-doubts at work, an inquest has heard.

Rose Polge, 25, from Torquay in Devon, was in her first year as a junior doctor at Torbay Hospital, when she went missing in February.

Her body recovered two months later from the sea east of Portland headland in April.

A coroner recorded a conclusion of suicide and said the cause of death was either from drowning or hypothermia.

Police and coastguard had carried out extensive searches for Dr Polge after her car was discovered in a car park near Ansteys Cove.

Two notes were found in her car and another at the home. The note left in her car "was intended to be read after her death," the inquest heard.