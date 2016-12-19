Loose Women star Coleen Nolan vows to 'fight' to save troubled marriage

Loose Women star Coleen Nolan has vowed to fight to save her marriage after admitting it is in crisis.

Nolan told the ITV daytime show she had lost the connection she once shared with her musician husband Ray Fensome.

The couple married in 2007 but have been together for almost 17 years and have a daughter, Ciara, 15.

She said the pair led largely separate lives now the children had grown up.

The former singer decided to open up live on air because she felt she was lying when the Loose Women panel discussed relationship issues.

She said: "I'm an agony aunt and I get a lot of letters about the same thing I'm going through.

"I think it was a need for me to be open and honest and not try to hide the fact I'm going through a crisis myself."