Loose Women star Coleen Nolan vows to 'fight' to save troubled marriage
Loose Women star Coleen Nolan has vowed to fight to save her marriage after admitting it is in crisis.
Nolan told the ITV daytime show she had lost the connection she once shared with her musician husband Ray Fensome.
The couple married in 2007 but have been together for almost 17 years and have a daughter, Ciara, 15.
She said the pair led largely separate lives now the children had grown up.
The former singer decided to open up live on air because she felt she was lying when the Loose Women panel discussed relationship issues.
She said: "I'm an agony aunt and I get a lot of letters about the same thing I'm going through.
"I think it was a need for me to be open and honest and not try to hide the fact I'm going through a crisis myself."
She added: "At this time of year everything is more heightened because everything is geared round being happy and families, but what I can say is that here is absolutely no rowing or fall outs.
"He has been really busy this year and so have I, and we have hit that point where all of sudden you think 'we have lost the connection here'.
"When the kids were at home we were chatting and chatting and now it hit me that we aren't talking, and haven't got anything to say because he's got his life and I've got mine."
She continued: "But we have had nearly 17 years together and I think it's worth fighting for and I'm going to fight for it.
"I'm not going to guarantee it is going to work but I am going to try, I just want us to be really happy, whatever road that takes us on."