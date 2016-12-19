MailOnline forced to pay out £150k over libellous Katie Hopkins column

Columnist Katie Hopkins has cost the MailOnline £150,000 after she wrongly suggested two brothers were extremists with links to al Qaeda.

The controversial TV and radio personality was forced to apologise for the column which was published in 2015.

It was entitled: "Just because Britain's border security is a Mickey Mouse operation you can't blame America for not letting this lot travel to Disneyland - I wouldn't either".

In the article, Hopkins said she did not believe Tariq Mahmood and his brother Zahid Mahmood were really flying to America with their children to visit Disneyland.

And she added Homeland Security were right to refuse them entry to the country.

An apology published on MailOnline for the December 23 2015 article said: "We are happy to make clear that Tariq Mahmood and Zahid Mahmood are not extremists, nor do they have links to al Qaeda.

"They were travelling to the USA with their families to see one of their brothers for a holiday in California and they had indeed planned to visit Disneyland as part of their trip."