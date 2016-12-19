- ITV Report
-
Russia's ambassador to Ankara killed in gun attack
- Video report by ITV News Senior International Correspondent John Irvine
Russia's ambassador to Turkey has been shot and killed in a gun attack at a photography exhibition in the Turkish capital Ankara.
Footage from the scene shows Andrey Karlov making a speech when he is shot and falls to the floor.
As Mr Karlov lays on the floor the suspected gunman walks up to him and shoots him at least once more at close range.
The suspected gunman, who is seen wearing a suit, then raises his gun and shouts: "God is great. Don't forget Aleppo and Syria. Those who caused this cruelty in Syria will pay for this. You will take me only when I am dead."
Screaming can also be heard in the background.
The suspected gunman also smashed several of the framed photographs which hung on the walls.
Witnesses reported at least eight shots were fired in total.
After the shooting the suspect climbed to the second storey of the same building where a 15-minute shoot-out with police ensued, in which he was killed, Turkish media reported.
Turkish security sources said the suspected gunman was a riot police officer who worked in Ankara, but was not on duty at the time of the shooting.
The country's interior minister named him as Mevlut Mert Altintas, born in 1994.
In a live televised statement, Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for Russia's Foreign Ministry said Mr Karlov - who was taken to hospital following the shooting - had died of his wounds, and also branded the attack a "terrorist act".
"Today in Ankara as a result of an attack, the ambassador of the Russian Federation to Turkey, Andrey Gennadyevich Karlov, received a wound from which he died," Ms Zakharova said.
She continued: "We regard this as a terrorist act.
"Terrorism will not win and we will fight against it decisively.
"The memory of an outstanding Russian diplomat, Andrey Gennadyevich Karlov, a person who did a great deal to fight terrorism in his diplomatic post, will always be in our hearts."
Three other people suffered non-serious injures in the attack, one of them has already left hospital.
A witness to the shooting who did not wish to be identified said: "He [the suspected gunman] took out his gun and shot the ambassador from behind. We saw him lying on the floor and then we ran out."
Russian media reported that security had been increased around the embassy in Ankara following the attack.
The mayor of the city added that the "heinous" attack was an attempt to ruin relations between Turkey and Russia.
Melih Gokcek made the comments outside the hospital where Mr Karlov was taken.
A senior Russian Parliamentarian said talks between Russia, Turkey and Iran on the future of Syria will still take place in Moscow on Tuesday despite the killing.
The United Nations condemned the attack and called for the perpetrator to be brought to justice.
Russia is a close ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and its air strikes were instrumental in helping Syrian forces end rebel resistance in helping Syrian forces end rebel resistance in Aleppo.
Relations between Moscow and Ankara have been fraught over the situation in Syria, with the two supporting opposing sides, however, in recent weeks they have worked together to co-sponsor the evacuation of civilians and rebels from Aleppo and also discussed the prospect of organising a new round of peace talks in Kazakhstan's capital, Astana.
Prime Minister Theresa May reported the shooting to MPs while speaking in the House of Commons, saying the then-breaking news was a "matter of concern".
Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson could be seen leaving the chamber immediately after the Prime Minister's announcement.
Mr Karlov joined the diplomatic service in 1976.
He served as Russia's ambassador to Pyongyan between 2001 and 2006, and later worked as the chief of the Foreign Ministry's consular department.
Mr Karlov had been Russia's ambassador to Turkey since 2013.