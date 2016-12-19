Russia's ambassador to Ankara killed in gun attack

Russia's ambassador to Turkey has been shot and killed in a gun attack at a photography exhibition in the Turkish capital Ankara.

Footage from the scene shows Andrey Karlov making a speech when he is shot and falls to the floor.

As Mr Karlov lays on the floor the suspected gunman walks up to him and shoots him at least once more at close range.

The suspected gunman, who is seen wearing a suit, then raises his gun and shouts: "God is great. Don't forget Aleppo and Syria. Those who caused this cruelty in Syria will pay for this. You will take me only when I am dead."

Screaming can also be heard in the background.

The suspected gunman also smashed several of the framed photographs which hung on the walls.

Witnesses reported at least eight shots were fired in total.

After the shooting the suspect climbed to the second storey of the same building where a 15-minute shoot-out with police ensued, in which he was killed, Turkish media reported.

Turkish security sources said the suspected gunman was a riot police officer who worked in Ankara, but was not on duty at the time of the shooting.

The country's interior minister named him as Mevlut Mert Altintas, born in 1994.