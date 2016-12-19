Several people injured in Zurich mosque shooting

Several people have been injured in a shooting at a mosque in Zurich and the suspect remains at large, say police.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Switzerland's largest city where police confirmed a "large operation" was underway in the Eisgasse.

Zurich police said the situation was under control and the wounded had been taken to hospital.

It is not yet clear whether the shooting on Monday took place inside a prayer room itself, or outside of the mosque.

Witnesses say the suspect, a man thought to be around 30-years-old had fled the mosque.

A body was found nearby, but police say they are unable to confirm any link to the shootings while investigations were still under way.