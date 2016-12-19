Weetabix workers set to strike in a row over shifts

Weetabix workers are to go on strike after voting overwhelmingly to walk out in a row over shift patterns.

Members of Usdaw backed industrial action by 9-1 on a turnout of almost 70%.

The union said a series of 24-hour walk outs will begin in the new year, with action affecting workplaces in Corby and Kettering.

Union leaders said industrial action was the result of the Weetabix Food Company failing to offer a suitable financial incentive for employees who had moved into a new 24/7 shift pattern.

Ed Leach of Usdaw said: "As a result of the failure to agree, Usdaw conducted a ballot for industrial action and members have overwhelmingly backed a series of 24-hour strikes.

"It is deeply regrettable that the company has pushed staff to this point and we hope that they will look again at their offer, continue to negotiate with us and seek a solution that will avoid the industrial action backed by our members."

A Weetabix spokesperson said: “We are disappointed by the ballot result, but respect the decision and are keen to continue discussions.

"We have plans in place to minimise any potential disruption to our operations.

"Changing consumer breakfast habits have increased demand for biscuit production, and with the engagement of USDAW we have introduced new shift patterns and created new permanent roles at Burton Latimer and Corby.”