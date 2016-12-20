A dose of wet weather to come

After quiet, calm dry but grey conditions last week - a different set up on the run up to Christmas.

Rain into Northern Ireland and western Scotland this afternoon and here winds whipping up. Ahead of the rain, more cloud and staying dull and damp for some western coasts and hills.

Further east a drier day with low, weak winters sunshine. A southerly breeze will prevent it feel too cold but remaining chilly with cloud cover.

ITV weather presenter Lucy Verasamy with the latest forecast