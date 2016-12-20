Mexico fireworks market explosion leaves at least 31 dead and dozens wounded

At least 31 people have been killed after an enormous explosion at a fireworks market.

More than 70 people were also left injured following the blast - video footage of which showed dozens of fireworks exploding around a huge plume of smoke.

The number of fatalities and injured from the incident in Tultepec, Mexico, is expected to rise, according to officials.

Roughly 50 paramedics and 10 ambulances were immediately sent to the scene at San Pablito fireworks market on Tuesday, just 20 miles north of the capital Mexico City.

Local media reported there were 300 tonnes of fireworks at the market at the time of the explosion.