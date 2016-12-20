Biggest storm this year set to batter Britain at Christmas

The biggest storm to hit the UK in a year is forecast to dampen people's Christmas.

Storm Barbara will bring torrential rain and gale-force winds to many parts of Britain over the Christmas period, forecasters warn.

The Met Office has warned winds will reach high speeds from noon on Friday to 6am on Saturday morning in northern Scotland.

The Met Office has predicted Storm Barbara could bring winds of up to 90mph to northern and western parts of Scotland, including Inverness and Fort William, on Friday.

Heavy rain and blustery weather is also expected in the southern and eastern part of the UK over Friday - but conditions are set to improve on Saturday and Sunday.

The bad weather is expected to bring chaos to the roads and railways as millions of people travel home for Christmas.

Chris Tubbs, deputy chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said: "Storm Barbara is forecast to form in the west Atlantic on Wednesday and will pass close to the north-west of the UK during Friday, bringing very strong winds and heavy rain."

The Met Office also said it could not rule out a white Christmas - but added that it was unlikely.