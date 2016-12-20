- ITV Report
Dick van Dyke, 91, to star in new Mary Poppins movie
Dick van Dyke has confirmed he will appear in the upcoming Mary Poppins sequel - over half a century since starring in the original.
The 91-year-old actor, who played chimney sweep Burt in the 1964 movie, revealed he had agreed to join the cast of the new movie to the Hollywood Reporter.
He told the magazine: "This one supposedly takes place 20 years later and the kids are all grown up.
"It's a great cast - Meryl Streep, Angela Lansbury and that guy (Lin-Manuel Miranda) from Hamilton."
Van Dyke said while he is "choosy" about his roles, he has no plans to retire from performing.
"I think it's the worst thing you can do," he told the Hollywood Reporter.
"Certain people who do retire suddenly age. I think you have to stay active."
Emily Blunt, 33, will replace Julie Andrews as the magical nanny in Mary Poppins Returns, which is due to be released on Christmas Day 2018.
The film - based on PL Travers' famous character - tells the story of an older Jane and Michael Banks and Michael's three children, who are visited by Poppins in the aftermath of a "personal loss" in Depression-hit London.