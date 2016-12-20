Dick van Dyke, 91, to star in new Mary Poppins movie

Dick van Dyke has confirmed he will appear in the upcoming Mary Poppins sequel - over half a century since starring in the original.

The 91-year-old actor, who played chimney sweep Burt in the 1964 movie, revealed he had agreed to join the cast of the new movie to the Hollywood Reporter.

He told the magazine: "This one supposedly takes place 20 years later and the kids are all grown up.

"It's a great cast - Meryl Streep, Angela Lansbury and that guy (Lin-Manuel Miranda) from Hamilton."