German football clubs pay respects to victims of Berlin Christmas market lorry crash

German clubs have paid their respects to those who died in the suspected terror attack at a Christmas market in Berlin.

Twelve people died and 48 were injured after a lorry ploughed into a crowded Christmas market in Berlin on Monday, with police believing it was a deliberate terrorist incident.

Berlin-based Hertha tweeted: "We are sad and shocked. Our thoughts are with the victims and their relatives. Stay strong, Berlin."

Dirk Zingler, president of their city rivals Union Berlin, who play in Bundesliga 2, said: "The fact people are losing their lives violently stuns us. We mourn the victims."

Top-flight clubs took to social media to express their concern, on a day when eight of them are in action.