- ITV Report
German football clubs pay respects to victims of Berlin Christmas market lorry crash
German clubs have paid their respects to those who died in the suspected terror attack at a Christmas market in Berlin.
Twelve people died and 48 were injured after a lorry ploughed into a crowded Christmas market in Berlin on Monday, with police believing it was a deliberate terrorist incident.
Berlin-based Hertha tweeted: "We are sad and shocked. Our thoughts are with the victims and their relatives. Stay strong, Berlin."
Dirk Zingler, president of their city rivals Union Berlin, who play in Bundesliga 2, said: "The fact people are losing their lives violently stuns us. We mourn the victims."
Top-flight clubs took to social media to express their concern, on a day when eight of them are in action.
Bayern Munich took to Twitter to say: "Our thoughts are with the victims, their families and relatives."
Borussia Dortmund said: "Today is game day, but not a day of celebration. We mourn with the victims of Berlin and our thoughts are with their relatives and friends."
Schalke added: "We are deeply saddened by last night's events. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected."
Hamburg tweeted: "Our thoughts are in the capital: Our deep compassion for the victims, families and relatives."
Cologne, Werder Bremen, Bayer Leverkusen, Eintracht Frankfurt, Wolfsburg, Augsburg and Ingolstadt were also quick to lend their support, as were high-profile players.
Germany international defender Holger Badstuber said: "Sad and speechless. My deep compassion to all victims and relatives," while Bayern team-mate Javi Martinez simply said: "It's a sad day, it has to stop."