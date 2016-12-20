'It was like a movie': Photographer describes killing of Russian ambassador

The photographer who captured the moment the Russian ambassador to Turkey was assassinated has said the killing was "like a movie".

Burhan Ozbilici was at an art gallery in Ankara when Turkish police officer Mevlut Mert Altintas shot and killed Andrey Karlov.

Shortly after taking the ambassador's photo, Mr Ozbilici said he heard "loud shouting".

"It was like a movie," he said. "I heard a minimum of five or six shots, and people were running away.

"The gunman pointed the gun towards people and I think he was asking people to disperse, to go away.