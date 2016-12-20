Margot Robbie appears to reveal she's tied the knot with British director Tom Ackerley

Margot Robbie is believed to have got engaged over the summer. Credit: PA

Margot Robbie appeared to confirm she has tied the knot with long-term boyfriend Tom Ackerley after posting a picture of her wedding ring on social media. The Hollywood actress shared the snap of her sticking her finger up while kissing her beau on her Instagram page.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

If you can't see this, view it on Instagram

It is thought Margot and British director Tom married in a secret ceremony in Byron Bay in her native Australia, with around 50 guests present. Her mother Sarie is said to have given her away as she is estranged from her father.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

If you can't see this, view it on Instagram

The couple have been dating for around three years. They are believed to have got engaged this summer but never publicly announced it.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.