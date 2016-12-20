- ITV Report
Michelle Obama tells Oprah: 'I won't run for office'
Michelle Obama has denied she will running for office after her husband President Barack Obama leaves the White House.
In an interview with Oprah Winfrey the First Lady said she wouldn't put her family through more years in the political spotlight.
Speaking about the rumours she said: "I think some people think it's serious, but some people are just hopeful.
"I don't make stuff up, I'm not coy. I'm pretty direct. If I was interested in it, I would say. I don't believe in playing games."
After eight years in the White House, Mrs Obama said to take up a role in office would require more sacrifice for her children.
"This is hard, it's a hard job. When you run, your kids lives stop.
"The next family that comes in here, every person in that family — every child, every grandchild — their lives will be turned upside down in a way that no American really understands," she said.
"And it's not for us to complain about it, so you don't hear complaints, but it is a truth, an actuality, that there is a weight to it," she added.
Mrs Obama hit the campaign trail hard in the weeks leading up to the November US presidential election to encourage Americans to vote for Hillary Clinton.
She gave a powerful speech in New Hampshire in October in reaction to Donald Trump and the "hurtful, hateful language about women" heard throughout the election campaign.
Asked by Oprah about the out-going Presidents's legacy of hope, particularly in light of a bitter presidential campaign won by Mr Trump, Mrs Obama said: "We feel the difference now. See, now, we are feeling what not having hope feels like."
"Hope is necessary. It's a necessary concept and Barack didn't just talk about hope because he thought it was just a nice slogan to get votes."