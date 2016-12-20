- ITV Report
-
'Miracle' dog that fell down 60ft dam wins survivor award
A dog that made a "miraculous" recovery following a 60ft fall down a dam has been named Pet Survivor of the Year.
Darcy, a two-year-old cocker spaniel, plunged down a concrete slipway while on a walk with her owners in the Scottish Highlands in July.
She suffered a catalogue of life-threatening injuries, including a ruptured spleen, damaged liver, fractured pelvis, a dislocated leg and an open fracture to her back leg and hip joint.
But following life-saving surgery, Darcy made a "miraculous" recovery, before undergoing three further operations.
Now Darcy has been crowned the PDSA Pet Survivor of the Year.
Gordon Lyon, Darcy's owner, described the family as "beyond delighted" about the award after the "traumatic experience".
Mr Lyon's wife, Wendy, said: "Darcy's vets were extraordinary, they really went above and beyond for her.
"The treatment has cost thousands of pounds, thankfully her insurance has covered a lot of that although we have still had to pay for some parts of her rehab.
"The costs do mount up, but when we see her happy and running again it's totally worth it.
"We're blown away that she's now won PDSA Pet Survivor - it's a wonderful end to what has been a very difficult year."