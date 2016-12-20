'Miracle' dog that fell down 60ft dam wins survivor award

A dog that made a "miraculous" recovery following a 60ft fall down a dam has been named Pet Survivor of the Year.

Darcy, a two-year-old cocker spaniel, plunged down a concrete slipway while on a walk with her owners in the Scottish Highlands in July.

She suffered a catalogue of life-threatening injuries, including a ruptured spleen, damaged liver, fractured pelvis, a dislocated leg and an open fracture to her back leg and hip joint.

But following life-saving surgery, Darcy made a "miraculous" recovery, before undergoing three further operations.

Now Darcy has been crowned the PDSA Pet Survivor of the Year.