Mother-of-bride crushed to death under tree during wedding photos

The mother of a bride was crushed and killed when a tree fell on her during the family's wedding photos.

Margerita Mojarro, 61, died in Penn Park, California, hours after walking daughter Patty down the aisle.

The four-year-old niece of the bride also suffered critical head trauma when the 100-foot eucalyptus tree uprooted and crashed on them.

Several people were trapped underneath the tree in Saturday's tragedy.

The park has been closed indefinitely while the investigation continues.