- ITV Report
NHS 'owed £30 million' by overseas patients in one year between 2015/16
The NHS is owed almost £30 million by overseas patients from one just one year alone, figures show.
In 2015/16, patients who were not entitled to free treatment on the health service left the NHS with an unpaid bill of £29,530,378.
Feedback from some 104 NHS trusts across England also suggested the bill is rising year on year.
Twelve months earlier, the amount owed to 92 trusts stood at £15,907,018.
Several NHS trusts provided figures for the last four years, showing they are now owed a backlog of millions of pounds.
Responding to a Freedom of Information request, it appears trusts are still trying to chase the money from overseas patients while others have written a portion off as bad debt.
The true amount owed is likely to be far higher as the figures only relates to those people identified as being chargeable.
Many other overseas patients, including those who are able to give UK addresses, are never asked to pay.
An investigation suggests that just over £21m was recovered by trusts in 2015/16.
The departments most commonly used by overseas visitors included maternity and general medicine.
Eight hospital trusts in London are owed more than £1 million alone, and a further 21 across England are owed at least £100,000.
These include hospitals in Liverpool, Birmingham, Oxford and Sheffield.
Barts and The London NHS Trust topped the list in 2015/16 for its unpaid bill, with £4,987,190. The trust, however, managed to recover £6,754,000 the same year.
Katherine Murphy, chief executive of the Patients Association, said: "It is shocking that so many costs are left unpaid by overseas patients using the NHS.
"If this money was reinvested in the NHS it could mean the difference between hiring more nurses or paying for additional equipment.
"Patients have very strong feelings about overseas visitors, and understandably, patients feel that an NHS with diminishing resources should be prioritising UK citizens first and foremost.
"The money owed to London NHS trusts alone is jaw-dropping."