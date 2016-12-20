NHS 'owed £30 million' by overseas patients in one year between 2015/16

The NHS is owed almost £30 million by overseas patients from one just one year alone, figures show.

In 2015/16, patients who were not entitled to free treatment on the health service left the NHS with an unpaid bill of £29,530,378.

Feedback from some 104 NHS trusts across England also suggested the bill is rising year on year.

Twelve months earlier, the amount owed to 92 trusts stood at £15,907,018.

Several NHS trusts provided figures for the last four years, showing they are now owed a backlog of millions of pounds.