- ITV Report
Nicola Sturgeon unveils plans to protect Scotland's place in Europe
- Video report by ITV News Political Correspondent Carl Dinnen
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has unveiled Scotland's plan for protecting its place in Europe after Brexit.
The document proposes the UK should remain in the European single market and the customs union.
It also sets out how Scotland could remain in the single market without the rest of the UK.
Ms Sturgeon says her proposals are a "serious and genuine attempt" to "unify the country around a clear plan".
Speaking from Bute House in Edinburgh Ms Sturgeon reiterated the fact that "Brexit is a problem not of Scotland's making" as the country "overwhelmingly" voted to remain in the EU.
Options outlined in the paper, Scotland's Place in Europe, represent a "significant compromise" on the part of the Scottish Government, she said.
Ms Sturgeon said she believed the "best option" to maintain Scotland's place in the European single market was "to become a full member of the EU as an independent country".
The First Minister highlighted her party's manifesto pledge that the Scottish Parliament should have the right to hold a second referendum on Scottish independence if the country was taken out of the EU against its will.
"There is no question, therefore, about the legitimacy of the Scottish Parliament and the people of Scotland considering the question of independence in these circumstances," she said.
The proposals being put forward "fall short of what we consider to be the best status for Scotland and the UK" Ms Sturgeon said because it is not full membership of the EU.
"However, they are designed to mitigate, as far as possible, the real and serious risks for Scotland caused by being taken out of the EU against our will."
The First Minister called upon the UK Government to "demonstrate the same flexibility and willingness to compromise" as Scotland is with the Brexit proposals.