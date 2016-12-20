Nicola Sturgeon unveils plans to protect Scotland's place in Europe

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has unveiled Scotland's plan for protecting its place in Europe after Brexit.

The document proposes the UK should remain in the European single market and the customs union.

It also sets out how Scotland could remain in the single market without the rest of the UK.

Ms Sturgeon says her proposals are a "serious and genuine attempt" to "unify the country around a clear plan".

Speaking from Bute House in Edinburgh Ms Sturgeon reiterated the fact that "Brexit is a problem not of Scotland's making" as the country "overwhelmingly" voted to remain in the EU.

Options outlined in the paper, Scotland's Place in Europe, represent a "significant compromise" on the part of the Scottish Government, she said.