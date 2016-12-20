Nigel Farage's Berlin stance slammed by Jo Cox's widower

Nigel Farage has been criticised by the widower of murdered MP Jo Cox over the former Ukip leader's response to the suspected terror attack in Berlin.

Brendan Cox said Mr Farage was heading for a "slippery slope" after linking German Chancellor Angela Merkel's policies with Monday's 'attack' at a Christmas market.

Mr Farage had said the crash was "no surprise" as "events like these will be the Merkel legacy."