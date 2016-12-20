- ITV Report
Nigel Farage's Berlin stance slammed by Jo Cox's widower
Nigel Farage has been criticised by the widower of murdered MP Jo Cox over the former Ukip leader's response to the suspected terror attack in Berlin.
Brendan Cox said Mr Farage was heading for a "slippery slope" after linking German Chancellor Angela Merkel's policies with Monday's 'attack' at a Christmas market.
Mr Farage had said the crash was "no surprise" as "events like these will be the Merkel legacy."
His comment drew hundreds of retweets and replies, including from Mr Cox, whose Labour MP wife was shot and stabbed to death by neo-Nazi Thomas Mair days before June's EU referendum.
Mr Cox asked: "Blaming politicians for the actions of extremists?"
Earlier, Mr Cox had sent a series of tweets asking for everyone to "pull together".
Mrs Merkel had welcomed the influx of refugees and migrants, but her stance has shifted over recent weeks and suggested the country should stem the number entering Germany and restrict the use of face veils.
Germany admitted almost 900,000 refugees in 2015, after initially deciding to allow those who made it to Hungary.