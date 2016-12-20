Pagan priest wins right to wear horns on driving licence photo

A pagan priest has won the right to wear goat horns in his driving licence photo.

Phelan Moonsong said his horns are his "spiritual antennae" and he only ever takes them off to sleep and bathe.

He told the Bureau of Motor Vehicle staff in Maine in the US they were part of his "religious attire".

And after reviewing the issue, the state allowed Moonsong to wear the horns in his photo ID for that reason - and because they do not obstruct his face.

But despite being happy to receive his new driving licence, Moonsong says wearing his horns should be no different to a nun wearing a habit or a Sikh wearing a turban.

"I've come to feel very attached to the horns, and they've become a part of me and my spirituality," he said.

As well as horns, Moonsong also wears "goat legs" and "hooves" when he attends pagan festivals.