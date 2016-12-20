- ITV Report
PM refuses to guarantee MPs vote on final Brexit deal
- Video report by ITV News Political Correspondent Carl Dinnen
The Prime Minister has appeared before the House of Commons Liaison Committee for the first time to discuss her strategies for the UK leaving the EU.
Mrs May appeared to indicate that she plans to wait until near the March 2017 deadline before triggering withdrawal negotiations under Article 50 of the EU Treaties.
The committee heard that the government is determined to stick to its declared timetable, which would see the UK leave the EU in the spring of 2019.
Mrs May added that more information about the Brexit plan being developed by the government will be revealed early in the New Year in a speech she will be giving.
The so-called Great Repeal Bill, which will transfer EU law into domestic law, will be in place when the UK leaves to provide certainty, but the country will at that point be free from decisions made in Brussels.
The Prime Minister said: "When we are no longer a member of the European Union, laws will be determined here in the United Kingdom and will be subject to British courts".
On the much-debated topic of whether MPs will have a vote on the final Brexit deal, Mrs May refused to confirm.
"Parliament is going to have every opportunity to have a vote through the Great Repeal Bill on the various aspects of the relationship that we will be having with the European Union," she said.
When Labour chair of the home affairs committee Yvette Cooper asked whether plans for immigration control will be included in the Brexit plan, Mrs May said the government will publish the plans when they are ready.
The Prime Minister also confirmed the government is sticking to gaining control of UK immigration.
But when pressed on whether the government would be sticking to its target of reducing immigration to below 100,000 from the current 180,000, even if it is not necessarily in the best interests of Britain, Mrs May said it was "not an exact science" to look at immigration figures.
Mrs May added that she wants the best deal for operating in the single market, as well as allowing the UK to control immigration.