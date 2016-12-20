PM refuses to guarantee MPs vote on final Brexit deal

The Prime Minister has appeared before the House of Commons Liaison Committee for the first time to discuss her strategies for the UK leaving the EU.

Mrs May appeared to indicate that she plans to wait until near the March 2017 deadline before triggering withdrawal negotiations under Article 50 of the EU Treaties.

The committee heard that the government is determined to stick to its declared timetable, which would see the UK leave the EU in the spring of 2019.

Mrs May added that more information about the Brexit plan being developed by the government will be revealed early in the New Year in a speech she will be giving.

The so-called Great Repeal Bill, which will transfer EU law into domestic law, will be in place when the UK leaves to provide certainty, but the country will at that point be free from decisions made in Brussels.