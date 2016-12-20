- ITV Report
-
Queen steps down as patron of charities
- Video report by ITV News Royal Editor Tim Ewart
The Queen is to step down as patron of more than 20 organisations including Barnardo's and Battersea Dogs Home, Buckingham Palace said.
It comes after the royal celebrated her 90th birthday in April, and follows in the footsteps of the Duke of Edinburgh, who also broke ties with some of his patronages when he turned 90 in 2011.
The move is likely to be seen as a common-sense decision which acknowledges the Queen's advancing years.
But Buckingham Palace stressed the monarch is still patron of more than 600 organisations.
The patronages will instead be passed on to other members of the royal family.
The Duke of Cambridge will become the new patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, it was confirmed hours after the announcement.
Here is a list of the patronages the Queen will pass on to other members of the Royal Family at the end of the year:
- Holocaust Day Memorial Trust
- Royal Institution of Great Britain
- Wildfowl and WetlandsTrust
- Battersea Dogs Home
- Barnardo's
- Royal School of Needlework
- Royal African Society
- Welsh Rugby Union
- Amateur Swimming Association
- Action for Children
- All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) Wimbledon
- Lawn Tennis Association (LTA)
- Blind Veterans UK
- Rugby Football Union
- Rugby Football League
- Edinburgh International Festival
- Sport and Recreation Alliance
- British Cycling Federation
- NSPCC (National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children)
- Royal Navy and Royal Marines Children's Fund
- British Science Association
- Institution of Civil Engineers
- Animal Health Trust
- Royal Geographical Society
- Save the Children UK