Queen steps down as patron of charities

The Queen is to step down as patron of more than 20 organisations including Barnardo's and Battersea Dogs Home, Buckingham Palace said.

It comes after the royal celebrated her 90th birthday in April, and follows in the footsteps of the Duke of Edinburgh, who also broke ties with some of his patronages when he turned 90 in 2011.

The move is likely to be seen as a common-sense decision which acknowledges the Queen's advancing years.

But Buckingham Palace stressed the monarch is still patron of more than 600 organisations.

The patronages will instead be passed on to other members of the royal family.

The Duke of Cambridge will become the new patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, it was confirmed hours after the announcement.