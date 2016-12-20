- ITV Report
-
Rita Ora loses 'hundreds of thousands' in alleged fraud
Pop star Rita Ora has lost a chunk of her fortune in an alleged fraud.
The former X Factor judge, who was burgled last year, is an investor in a company that is a potential victim of financial crime.
The shareholders are said to have lost up to £2.3 million, but individually she has reportedly lost "hundreds of thousands".
Police are now investigating claims that an accountant who "lived like a Saudi prince" siphoned off the money.
Northampton Police said a 35-year-old man has been arrested and bailed as part of the investigation.
Rita's lawyer, Graham Shear, said: "Rita Ora has multiple business interests globally.
"One of the companies in which she has an interest is a potential victim of fraud along with several other companies and individuals.
"Any loss suffered by the company in which Ms Ora has an interest will be recoverable from insurance policies which protect against this sort of professional misappropriation, fraud and other claims."
The alleged fraud comes just over a year after luxury items worth £200,000 were stolen from the singer's home as she slept.
Phones, computers, Tiffany earrings and eight pairs of Louis Vuitton shoes were taken from the singer's four-bedroom property in north-west London.
The burglar was jailed for five years in June this year.