Rita Ora loses 'hundreds of thousands' in alleged fraud

Pop star Rita Ora has lost a chunk of her fortune in an alleged fraud.

The former X Factor judge, who was burgled last year, is an investor in a company that is a potential victim of financial crime.

The shareholders are said to have lost up to £2.3 million, but individually she has reportedly lost "hundreds of thousands".

Police are now investigating claims that an accountant who "lived like a Saudi prince" siphoned off the money.

Northampton Police said a 35-year-old man has been arrested and bailed as part of the investigation.