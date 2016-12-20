Stunt firm director gets community order after human cannonball death

Matthew Cranch died after sustaining multiple injuries when a safety net intended to break his fall collapsed. Credit: PA

A stunt firm director has been given a 12-month community order for health and safety breaches following the death of a human cannonball who was killed in front of hundreds of spectators after being fired into the air at a show. Stuntman Matthew Cranch, 24, died after sustaining multiple injuries when a safety net intended to break his fall collapsed as he hurtled to the ground. He had been fired from a lorry-mounted cannon during Scott May's Daredevil Stunt Show at the Kent County Showground in Detling in April 2011.

Maidstone Crown Court heard a mechanism which triggered the release of the safety net was not properly set. An inquest jury last year ruled the death was an accident. Mr Cranch's boss Scott May, 40, of St Just, near Penzance, Cornwall, was ordered to do 150 hours of unpaid work, after pleading guilty at Maidstone Magistrates' Court in July to a health and safety charge. A guilty plea was also entered on behalf of his company Stunts UK Ltd and it was fined £100,000. Judge Jeremy Carey said there was a lack of an audit trail to prove compliance with health and safety procedures. He said: "In my judgment there was plainly far too much reliance on word of mouth and practice handed down the line from one employee to another in respect of their sphere of work."

