- ITV Report
-
'There was no pain': Zsa Zsa Gabor's widower describes her final moments
The widower of Hollywood actress Zsa Zsa Gabor has said she "wanted to go" as he described the final moments before her death.
Speaking a day after Gabor, 99, suffered a fatal heart attack at their home in Bel-Air, Los Angeles, Prince Frederic von Anhalt revealed he performed CPR on his wife after calling emergency services when her hand felt cold and her blood pressure fell dangerously low.
Paramedics arrived at the house and she was rushed to hospital but medics were unable to save her, he said.
Von Anhalt said: "It just took 30 seconds and the doctor came out and said 'Look, there's nothing we can do any more. She passed away'.
"There was no pain. She didn't scream or complain about anything. There is no pain pill in the house. She never had any pain over the years, it was just her blood pressure.
"The way I see it, when I felt her hand and it was cold already, she was slowly slipping away peacefully without pain and it was just the time for her to go. She wanted to go."
Gabor, the great aunt of Paris Hilton, was married nine times.
She had long suffered from ill health after being partly paralysed in a car accident in 2002 and suffering a stroke in 2005.
Born in Budapest in 1917, she started her career in the 1940s and went from being a beauty queen, to millionaire's wife to major public figure.
She was known for her wit, having once said: "I am a marvellous housekeeper. Every time I leave a man I keep his house."