'There was no pain': Zsa Zsa Gabor's widower describes her final moments

The widower of Hollywood actress Zsa Zsa Gabor has said she "wanted to go" as he described the final moments before her death.

Speaking a day after Gabor, 99, suffered a fatal heart attack at their home in Bel-Air, Los Angeles, Prince Frederic von Anhalt revealed he performed CPR on his wife after calling emergency services when her hand felt cold and her blood pressure fell dangerously low.

Paramedics arrived at the house and she was rushed to hospital but medics were unable to save her, he said.

Von Anhalt said: "It just took 30 seconds and the doctor came out and said 'Look, there's nothing we can do any more. She passed away'.

"There was no pain. She didn't scream or complain about anything. There is no pain pill in the house. She never had any pain over the years, it was just her blood pressure.