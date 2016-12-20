Advertisement

Tributes paid to victims of Berlin Christmas market attack

Angela Merkel has laid flowers for the victims of the Christmas market attack in Berlin as tributes were paid around the world.

The German Chancellor visited the site flanked by senior members of her team as she paid her respects.

People in the German city have lit candles and left flowers and cards in memory of those who died in Monday's suspected terrorist attack.

Twelve people were killed and 48 remain in hospital after a lorry ploughed into crowds of people gathering around market stalls in the capital.

Flowers are placed in tribute to those who died in the Christmas market attack in Berlin. Credit: Reuters
Berlin Mayor Michael Mueller signs the book of condolences in the Gedaechniskirche. Credit: Reuters
Candles are lit in memory to those who died in the Christmas market attack in Berlin. Credit: Reuters
People light candles in the Gedaechniskirche near the area where a truck which ploughed into a crowded Christmas market. Credit: Reuters
Flowers are placed in memory of the Berlin Christmas market victims. Credit: Reuters
A candle is lit in memory to those who died in the Christmas market attack in Berlin. Credit: Reuters
People light candles in the Gedaechniskirche near the area where a truck which ploughed into a crowded Christmas market. Credit: Reuters
