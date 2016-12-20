- ITV Report
Tributes paid to victims of Berlin Christmas market attack
- Video report by ITV News reporter Sally Lockwood in Berlin
Angela Merkel has laid flowers for the victims of the Christmas market attack in Berlin as tributes were paid around the world.
The German Chancellor visited the site flanked by senior members of her team as she paid her respects.
People in the German city have lit candles and left flowers and cards in memory of those who died in Monday's suspected terrorist attack.
Twelve people were killed and 48 remain in hospital after a lorry ploughed into crowds of people gathering around market stalls in the capital.