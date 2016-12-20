Petra Kvitová: Two-time Wimbledon champion completes hand surgery after knife attack

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitová has completed hand surgery after being injured by a knife-wielding attacker at her home.

The 26-year-old tennis star said her left hand had been "badly injured" as she tried to defend herself during an apparent burglary.

It is understood the intruder posed as a utilities man seeking to read a meter to gain access to the apartment before a struggle ensued.

Her spokesman confirmed Kvitová will take at least three months to recover from the injury to her racket-holding hand, ruling her out of January's Australian Open.

Her PR manager said: "Doctors are optimistic she will be able to play tennis again."

The Czech, who is ranked 11th in the world with career prize money of around £18.4 million, was attacked on Tuesday morning in the eastern town of Prostejov.