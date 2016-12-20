- ITV Report
Petra Kvitová: Two-time Wimbledon champion completes hand surgery after knife attack
Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitová has completed hand surgery after being injured by a knife-wielding attacker at her home.
The 26-year-old tennis star said her left hand had been "badly injured" as she tried to defend herself during an apparent burglary.
It is understood the intruder posed as a utilities man seeking to read a meter to gain access to the apartment before a struggle ensued.
Her spokesman confirmed Kvitová will take at least three months to recover from the injury to her racket-holding hand, ruling her out of January's Australian Open.
Her PR manager said: "Doctors are optimistic she will be able to play tennis again."
The Czech, who is ranked 11th in the world with career prize money of around £18.4 million, was attacked on Tuesday morning in the eastern town of Prostejov.
The knife was reportedly put to Kvitová's throat and her hand was injured as she pulled the weapon away.
The full extent of the injury to her hand is still to be confirmed.
Writing on her Facebook page, Kvitová said: "I am shaken, but fortunate to be alive.
"The injury is severe and I will need to see specialists.
"But if you know anything about me I am strong and I will fight this. Thank you again for your love and support."
The attack led to an outpouring of sympathy from fellow tennis stars.
Former world number one Martina Navratilova tweeted:
Victoria Azarenka sent her "prayers and best wishes", while Caroline Wozniaki said "all my thoughts are with her today".
Earlier on Tuesday Kvitova announced on Twitter she would be missing January's Hopman Cup in Perth, Australia as she continues to recover from a foot injury.