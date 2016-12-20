Wet weather moving through in the next 24 hours

Todays rain makes some progress into the north and west tonight - ahead of the rain mostly frost free with cloud and a southerly winds. East Anglia will have a colder start to the night.

Across Scotland and Northern will turn colder as the night wears on and temperatures fall.

Tomorrow morning will see overnights dribs and drabs of rain moving south-eastwards and not amounting to much.

By the afternoon most of the action will be top and tail of the country.

Colder and brighter across the north with winds whipping up bringing blustery downpours - intense enough for hail and thunder in places with sleet and snow through parts of Scotland, mostly across higher ground.

Further south it'll stay milder but cloudy with rain moving from west to east through the second half of the day, into the early evening.

ITV weather presenter Lucy Verasamy with the latest forecast