What security measures are in place in the UK over the festive period?

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Damon Green

Following the deadly lorry attack at a Christmas market in Berlin, police forces across the UK are reviewing their security measures at large events during the festive period. In London, Scotland Yard said they will review its plans for protecting public events in the run up to Christmas and the New Year. There are several fairs across the capital during the festive season, including the Southbank Centre Christmas and Winter Wonderland in Hyde Park. More than 100,000 people are expected to line the banks of the Thames to watch London's annual New Year's Eve fireworks.

Visitors to Winter Wonderland in London's Hyde Park have their bags checked upon entry. Credit: PA

In a statement, the Met said: "These already recognise that the threat level is at 'severe', meaning an attack is highly likely, and have considered a range of threats, including the use of large vehicles." Greater Manchester Police have stepped up patrols at Manchester's Christmas markets. The force said they had strengthened their presence at the markets, which have almost 350 stalls spread across 10 sites in the city.

Police patrol Birmingham's Frankfurt Christmas Market as West Midlands Police confirmed it was reviewing its security measures. Credit: PA

Assistant Chief Constable Debbie Ford from Greater Manchester Police said: "We will be working in line with the national response and have strengthened our policing presence at the Manchester Christmas Markets and stepped up visible patrols, to ensure that people feel safe to go about their daily lives." Sir Richard Leese Manchester City Council leader told ITV News: "In light of what happened yesterday, there is a heightened police presence in and around the market." Shoppers at the Christmas market told ITV News Correspondent Damon Green if they changed their behaviour, the terrorists have won.

Police watch revellers during the Hogmanay New Year celebrations in Edinburgh. Credit: PA

West Midlands Police installed concrete barriers at Birmingham's Frankfurt Christmas Market as part of a number of security measures implemented in November. They were put up as a precaution and were not a result of new or specific intelligence, said Superintendent Andy Parsons. Police Scotland said there was no immediate evaluation of current plans that are in place to "ensure the safety of the public at a wide range of festive and major events". Assistant Chief Constable Bernard Higgins said: "There is no intelligence at this time to suggest a threat to any specific event in Scotland. Our policing presence and posture will be appropriate to the latest information and current threat." There are a number of fairs across Edinburgh, including the Scottish Market, the European Market and Children's Market, which is part of Santa Land in Princes Street Gardens.

Over 100,000 people are expected to watch London's annual New Year's Eve fireworks. Credit: PA