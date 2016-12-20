Why we should all wish the PM a restful Christmas
- Video report by ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston
So I am going to risk a breach of the impartiality rules by wishing the prime minister a restful Christmas.
Because the weight of history is on her shoulders like no British premier of my lifetime and probably since 1945.
It is not that she is both the first and last line of defence against the kind of atrocities we saw in Germany and Turkey yesterday.
Nor that she has to perform ferociously complex political and constitutional surgery to separate us from the EU, and that one false move could hobble us economically for a generation.
Or that she and Angela Merkel seem to represent rare beacons of clear headed, balanced governance in a world characterised by the cult of the demagogue and "strong man", from Xi to Putin to Trump.
No it is all that, and much more.
So let us just examine the pile of stuff on her end-of-year plate.
The most workaday is that when she became prime minister in July she inherited 554 manifesto promises from the 2015 general election, of which only 80 have so far been delivered.
She cannot pretend the other 474 became irrelevant after David Cameron left 10 Downing Street. Like it or not, she is half Cameroon now.
Also the government is committed to 150 major projects with a so-called lifetime cost of half a trillion pounds - and two thirds of them are promised for the three and a half years before the scheduled next election.
She herself has pledged to build more houses, reform the way companies and the private sector are governed, reward those on low pay, improve the energy market, do more for mental health sufferers, and preserve the union (and Sturgeon's plan published today for Scotland to remain inside the EU's single market, with its own immigration policy, is yet another reminder of how hard that will be).
Or to put it another way, she wants to have a go at shaping this country's destiny, rather than simply reacting to others' decisions.
Oh, and then there is that small matter of divorce from the European Union.
Now the least significant part of the fiendishly complex process will be an argument over whether we need to pay Brussels £50bn (!!!) to settle past debts and future liabilities.
But if you think that dispute will be fractious, it will be as nothing compared with negotiations over new trade arrangements and new agreements on pan-European policing and security.
And by the way, she currently has no idea whether EU leaders will be prepared to negotiate that long-term economic and home-affairs relationship by March 2019.
Which may sound a technical issue about process, but it is actually almost life or death in an economic sense - because if do-able as part of the two-year article 50 process it may only need assent from a majority of EU leaders.
And if it is on a longer track then it will require unanimous assent of 27 government heads and assorted national and regional parliaments.
To put it another way, longer talks mean talks that don't conclude for maybe ten years, or perhaps ever.
Which is why businesses and half the cabinet are desperate that the PM persuades her EU peers to agree early to a relatively pain-free gradual transition from full membership of the EU and its single market to whatever comes next (and in case you doubted the importance and sensitivity of all this, "transition" is a banned word in Downing Street - but it is under active consideration though styled as "implementation").
Oh and May is also devoting more time than any prime minister ever to setting up free trade deals with other countries - to make up for at least some of the commerce she acknowledges we will lose with the EU.
And just to put the trade aims into context, she wants to negotiate between five and 15 deals or memoranda of understanding by 2020 - whereas the US has never, with all its massive resources, tried to negotiate more than two or three comparable deals at any one time.
Also, when we leave the EU there will have to be new systems for subsidising farmers and scientific research, and a possible need for new institutions to certify the safety of airplanes and medicines.
Most famously, the prime minister needs to create a new immigration policy, which may involve recruiting additional border guards and commissioning new IT.
There'll have to be a new approach to managing our borders - especially if we leave the customs union or have part membership of it, such that checks on goods leaving and entering the country are reinstated.
This will require special sensitivity for the line between Northern Ireland and the Republic - in that the widespread fear is that sectarian tensions and violence could be rekindled if that permeable line starts to feel like a wall between the two countries.
Finally, there'll be that monster of legislation, the Great Repeal Bill - which will enshrine in British law those EU laws and regulations we need and pave the way for abolishing the otiose.
Now all of this needs to be done with a Tory party desperately split over what Brexit could and should mean.
When Whitehall is trying to use technology to reduce its 400,000 headcount by 15% before the end of the parliament, when the most charitable thing that can be said of the new leader of the free world perhaps is that he is unconventional, and when the planet is arguably more unstable and dangerous than at any time since the early 1960s.
So whether you are a Tory or not, whether you approve of her policies or not, the fact that in the circumstances she is not on the verge of a nervous breakdown deserves a little respect.
Every time I spend a few moments thinking about the challenges faced by her I have a slight panic attack.
And yet she appears to be more relaxed and in better form than when she was Home Secretary. What the bloomin' 'eck is wrong with her?
So if we are in the mood for a seasonal prayer, it should be that this sangfroid is not the rigidity of a rabbit in the headlights, which would be most people's reaction - but the calm of someone who knows who she is, knows that quite a lot will go wrong, and has the inner strength and confidence to keep trudging on.