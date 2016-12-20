Why we should all wish the PM a restful Christmas

Video report by ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston

So I am going to risk a breach of the impartiality rules by wishing the prime minister a restful Christmas. Because the weight of history is on her shoulders like no British premier of my lifetime and probably since 1945. It is not that she is both the first and last line of defence against the kind of atrocities we saw in Germany and Turkey yesterday. Nor that she has to perform ferociously complex political and constitutional surgery to separate us from the EU, and that one false move could hobble us economically for a generation. Or that she and Angela Merkel seem to represent rare beacons of clear headed, balanced governance in a world characterised by the cult of the demagogue and "strong man", from Xi to Putin to Trump. No it is all that, and much more.

May and Merkel: The 'clear headed' leaders. Credit: PA

So let us just examine the pile of stuff on her end-of-year plate. The most workaday is that when she became prime minister in July she inherited 554 manifesto promises from the 2015 general election, of which only 80 have so far been delivered. She cannot pretend the other 474 became irrelevant after David Cameron left 10 Downing Street. Like it or not, she is half Cameroon now. Also the government is committed to 150 major projects with a so-called lifetime cost of half a trillion pounds - and two thirds of them are promised for the three and a half years before the scheduled next election. She herself has pledged to build more houses, reform the way companies and the private sector are governed, reward those on low pay, improve the energy market, do more for mental health sufferers, and preserve the union (and Sturgeon's plan published today for Scotland to remain inside the EU's single market, with its own immigration policy, is yet another reminder of how hard that will be). Or to put it another way, she wants to have a go at shaping this country's destiny, rather than simply reacting to others' decisions. Oh, and then there is that small matter of divorce from the European Union.

Will it really cost £50 billion for Britain to leave the EU? Credit: AP

Now the least significant part of the fiendishly complex process will be an argument over whether we need to pay Brussels £50bn (!!!) to settle past debts and future liabilities. But if you think that dispute will be fractious, it will be as nothing compared with negotiations over new trade arrangements and new agreements on pan-European policing and security. And by the way, she currently has no idea whether EU leaders will be prepared to negotiate that long-term economic and home-affairs relationship by March 2019. Which may sound a technical issue about process, but it is actually almost life or death in an economic sense - because if do-able as part of the two-year article 50 process it may only need assent from a majority of EU leaders. And if it is on a longer track then it will require unanimous assent of 27 government heads and assorted national and regional parliaments. To put it another way, longer talks mean talks that don't conclude for maybe ten years, or perhaps ever. Which is why businesses and half the cabinet are desperate that the PM persuades her EU peers to agree early to a relatively pain-free gradual transition from full membership of the EU and its single market to whatever comes next (and in case you doubted the importance and sensitivity of all this, "transition" is a banned word in Downing Street - but it is under active consideration though styled as "implementation"). Oh and May is also devoting more time than any prime minister ever to setting up free trade deals with other countries - to make up for at least some of the commerce she acknowledges we will lose with the EU. And just to put the trade aims into context, she wants to negotiate between five and 15 deals or memoranda of understanding by 2020 - whereas the US has never, with all its massive resources, tried to negotiate more than two or three comparable deals at any one time. Also, when we leave the EU there will have to be new systems for subsidising farmers and scientific research, and a possible need for new institutions to certify the safety of airplanes and medicines.

May appears calmer now than when she was Home Secretary. Credit: Reuters