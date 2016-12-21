Abortion provider Marie Stopes 'put women at risk', health watchdog says

A health watchdog says that Marie Stopes International (MSI) put women at risk by failing to adequately train staff and neglecting to obtain proper consent from patients.

Staff at the UK's biggest abortion provider had "limited training" in resuscitation and clinicians were found to be "bulk signing" authorisation forms, the Care Quality Commission (CQC) found.

In one location, doctors handled a consultation with a woman with a learning disability "poorly and insensitively", the report said, and failed to ensure she understood the procedure.

And some staff tasked with obtaining consent from patients appeared to have insufficient knowledge of procedures, the CQC said.

Professor Edward Baker, deputy chief inspector of hospitals at the CQC, said a number of "serious concerns" had been raised following inspections of MSI between April and August.

"Our concerns at a corporate level - particularly around governance arrangements, staff training, and around patient safety and safeguarding protocols - did not give us the necessary assurance that patients would be protected from avoidable harm at all times, that possible safeguarding concerns could be identified and that incidents could be reported and learned from," he said.