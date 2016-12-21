Advertisement

Bana al-Abed meets Turkish president following evacuation from Aleppo

Bana was one of 12,000 people evacuated from Aleppo on Sunday. Credit: Twitter/Bana al-Abed

The seven-year-old girl who tweeted about living conditions in rebel-held eastern Aleppo has met Turkey's president.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan tweeted pictures of himself meeting Bana al-Abed and her family just days after they were evacuated from rebel-held eastern Aleppo.

Bana and her family visited Mr Erdoğan at his Presidential Complex.

Bana attracted over 350,000 Twitter followers by providing harrowing updates on life in Aleppo. Credit: Twitter/Bana al-Abed

In a tweet, Mr Erdoğan said "Turkey will always stand with the people of Syria".

Bana attracted over 350,000 Twitter followers by providing harrowing updates on her living conditions and near-death experiences when she was growing up in the besieged city.

On Sunday, Bana and her family were some of 12,000 people to be evacuated as part of a deal to return the city to government control.

The family visited Mr Erdoğan at his Presidential Complex. Credit: Twitter/Bana al-Abed

After leaving Aleppo, Fatemah, Bana's mother told the activist-run Qasioun News at her relief at leaving, but also the regret of being forced out of her home city and living as a refugee.

"I am sad because I leave my country, I left my soul there. I want to take our freedom there, not to be like a refugee in other countries. I want for my kids a good future. But this is the matter here.

"They make us leave our country. We can't stay there because there is a lot of bombs and no clean water, no medicine."