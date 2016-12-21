- ITV Report
-
Bana al-Abed meets Turkish president following evacuation from Aleppo
The seven-year-old girl who tweeted about living conditions in rebel-held eastern Aleppo has met Turkey's president.
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan tweeted pictures of himself meeting Bana al-Abed and her family just days after they were evacuated from rebel-held eastern Aleppo.
Bana and her family visited Mr Erdoğan at his Presidential Complex.
In a tweet, Mr Erdoğan said "Turkey will always stand with the people of Syria".
Bana attracted over 350,000 Twitter followers by providing harrowing updates on her living conditions and near-death experiences when she was growing up in the besieged city.
On Sunday, Bana and her family were some of 12,000 people to be evacuated as part of a deal to return the city to government control.
After leaving Aleppo, Fatemah, Bana's mother told the activist-run Qasioun News at her relief at leaving, but also the regret of being forced out of her home city and living as a refugee.
"I am sad because I leave my country, I left my soul there. I want to take our freedom there, not to be like a refugee in other countries. I want for my kids a good future. But this is the matter here.
"They make us leave our country. We can't stay there because there is a lot of bombs and no clean water, no medicine."