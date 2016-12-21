- ITV Report
-
Deer smashes through window in gym rampage
A deer smashed through a window before storming through a gym, to the amazement of people going about their daily workout.
CCTV captured the astonishing incident as the athletic animal ran the length of the room in seconds, leaping over machines.
It happened just after midday on December 15 at Gold's Gym in Anderson, South Carolina.
According to reports, the deer took out three panes of glass as it burst into the building.
An eyewitness told WQAD8 that the deer did a few laps around the gym then jumped back through the smashed window.
Staff said no one was hurt during the rampage.