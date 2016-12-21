Diane James quit as Ukip leader after 18 days due to 'old guard' frustrations

Former Ukip leader Diane James stood down after just 18 days in charge of the party because the "old guard" made her feel like she was "banging [her] head against a brick wall".

Ms James, who has since left the party, said she became frustrated after she found she could not push through the changes she believed were necessary.

"One can obviously continue to bang your head against a brick wall, going to bed at night hoping things might change and that you might be able to make a breakthrough," she told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"But when it became clear I couldn't make that breakthrough, I felt it was the right decision for me and the credibility of the party that someone else assume the mantle."

Asked if she had found it difficult to get rid of Ukip's "old guard", she said: "Yes, that's a very good description."

Ms James also spoke about an "awkward" photograph in which she flinches away from her predecessor Nigel Farage as he tries to kiss her following her election in September.