Emmerdale fans call for show to be awarded after groundbreaking episode about dementia

An entire episode was seen through the eyes of Ashley Thomas Credit: Emmerdale/Twitter

Emmerdale has been praised after airing an entire episode through the eyes of long-stay character Ashley Thomas to highlight dementia. Fans of the show have watched former vicar Ashley's condition gradually worsen having suffered from stroke-related early onset vascular dementia. On Tuesday night, an entire episode was seen through the eyes of Ashley - played by John Middleton. The groundbreaking move was lauded by fans on social media, some who called for the episode to be given an award.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

One viewer tweeted: "Such a sad episode makes you think what all these people are going through. Well done in bringing this to the forefront." Another posted: "That surely is an award-winning episode. Poignant, realistic, scary, deeply moving and superbly written and acted."

C. Wilson @cwilson_cw Follow The best episode I've ever watched @emmerdale Absolutely heart wrenching! Great to raise awareness to #dementia #itv

Emmerdale Fan @itvemmerdalefan Follow Sit back, don't relax but do appreciate an amazing combination of acting, writing and directing in tonight's important episode. #emmerdale

The one-off production saw changes to camerawork and editing to show Ashley's confused point of view as he left a hospital and made his way out on to the streets alone. He said to himself: "Where was I going? Was I visiting someone? Yes, that was it. No. I was leaving." As he walked through a door and headed outside, he said: "This is the way. Yes. This must be the way. This is the way home." Viewers saw him walking down the street in his pyjamas as he said: "Keep going. It's all right. I can find it. I can get home."

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.