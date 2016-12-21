Ex serviceman jailed for attempted burglary of Wayne Rooney's mansion

Robert McNamara has been jailed for two years. Credit: PA

A former serviceman has been jailed for attempting to burgle Wayne Rooney's mansion while the footballer played in a club testimonial match. Robert McNamara admitted attempting to enter as a trespasser at the Manchester United striker's family home in Prestbury, Cheshire, with intent to steal on August 3. The 25-year-old, from from Scarborough, North Yorkshire, was jailed for two years and eight months at Chester Crown Court on Wednesday. In a victim impact statement read at Chester Crown Court, the Rooney's wife Coleen said the incident had caused sleepless nights and had made her fear for the safety of their three children while playing in the garden.

Wayne Rooney's wife Coleen said the incident has caused her sleepless nights. Credit: PA

CCTV showed McNamara walking around the grounds, with his face covered by a balaclava, and trying a door handle. The court heard police searching the grounds later found a rucksack, containing items including cable ties, a head torch and a balaclava, which had McNamara's DNA on it. When police searched his home, after arresting him six days later, they found a second rucksack containing a ski mask with black tape over it, which the court heard could have been used as a blindfold. In a victim impact statement which was read to the court, Mrs Rooney said: "After it happened it caused sleepless nights, worrying and watching security cameras fearing someone was there. "I feared for my children playing outside in the garden and still do."

The attempted burglary happened while Rooney was playing in a testimonial match. Credit: PA