Family homeless for Christmas after 'dream home' burns down just three days after they move in

What is left of the Purdy family's 'dream home'. Credit: SWNS

A family has been left homeless just before Christmas after their £865,000 cottage burned to the ground - just three days after they moved in. The Purdy family had barely set foot inside their 400-year-old "dream home" before it was destroyed when they lit a wood burner which set fire to their thatched roof. Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, fire crews were unable to save the house at Hormead Cottage in Great Hormead, Hertfordshire. Met Police sergeant Paul Purdy, 38, and wife Sophie, 32, are now homeless days before Christmas along with their children Oliver, three, and one-year-old Madeleine.

The family are staying in a hotel until they can rebuild their cottage. Credit: SWNS

Mrs Purdy said: "We are absolutely devastated and have lost everything. "Fortunately we managed to rescue portraits of the children. "The house had stood in the village for 400 years, but only a few days after we move in, it burns down, so we feel pretty unlucky. "We have not heard back from the insurance company yet but we are hoping to rebuild once we are able to. "We are now basically homeless, and have been forced to stay at a hotel until we sort something out."

What the 400-year-old cottage used to look like. Credit: SWNS