Former Royal Marine refused bail over Afghan murder

Alexander Blackman served in the Royal Marines for 15 years. Credit: PA

A former Royal Marine serving life after being found guilty of murdering an injured Afghan fighter in 2011 has been refused bail, pending a new challenge against his conviction. Alexander Blackman, 42, of Taunton in Somerset, was convicted in November 2013 of the murder of a Taliban insurgent in 2011. He was known as Marine A during the initial trial and watched Wednesday's ruling at the Royal Courts of Justice via video link from jail. Speaking outside the court following the verdict, Alexander's wife Claire said she was "disappointed" in the ruling but "grateful" the appeal process has been brought forward.

We are obviously disappointed by the judges' decision not to grant bail this afternoon. However we must remember that earlier this month the Criminal Cases Review Commission decided to refer the case back to the Appeal Courts and this is the most important step towards getting Al's conviction and sentence overturned. We are grateful to the courts for expediting the appeal process. – Claire Blackman, wife of Alexander Blackman

In the judgement, Lord Chief Justice Lord Thomas said the "practice of the court is always to expedite appeals, rather than release on bail. He added: "Despite the unprecedented nature of this case [the court] can see no basis for departing from what is that practice." Mr Blackman was sentenced to life with a minimum of 10 years after a court martial heard he shot the insurgent - who had been seriously injured in an attack by an Apache helicopter - in the chest at short range with a 9mm pistol.

Supporters of Alexander Blackman gathered outside court after the verdict was read out. Credit: ITV News

In May 2014, the Court Martial Appeal Court rejected his initial appeal, but reduced his minimum term to eight years because of the combat stress disorder he was suffering at the time of the incident. Mr Blackman was serving in Helmand Province with Plymouth-based 42 Commando when he shot the insurgent. As the man convulsed and died in front of him, Mr Blackman quoted a phrase from Shakespeare: "There you are. Shuffle off this mortal coil, you c***. It's nothing you wouldn't do to us." He then turned to his comrades and said: "Obviously this doesn't go anywhere, fellas. I just broke the Geneva Convention."

Sergeant Blackman said he believed his victim was already dead Credit: MOD