Gang that detonated cash machines in £120,000 theft jailed

Four men who blew up cash machines across the south east to get their hands on £120,000 have been jailed for over 40 years.

The quartet destroyed 10 ATMs across London and the Home Counties between August and September by pumping them full with a combustible gas.

Cash was only successfully taken from half of the cash machines during the month-long crime spree that began on August 9.

Police were able to identify one of the gang, Daniel Dorkin, 36, by his t-shirt, which bore the words "Seasoned Offender" - worn during two of the robberies.

Dorkin, of Basingstoke, Hampshire, has now been jailed for 11 years for his part in the conspiracy.