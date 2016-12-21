- ITV Report
-
Gang that detonated cash machines in £120,000 theft jailed
Four men who blew up cash machines across the south east to get their hands on £120,000 have been jailed for over 40 years.
The quartet destroyed 10 ATMs across London and the Home Counties between August and September by pumping them full with a combustible gas.
Cash was only successfully taken from half of the cash machines during the month-long crime spree that began on August 9.
Police were able to identify one of the gang, Daniel Dorkin, 36, by his t-shirt, which bore the words "Seasoned Offender" - worn during two of the robberies.
Dorkin, of Basingstoke, Hampshire, has now been jailed for 11 years for his part in the conspiracy.
Ray Abraham, 36, of Hythe, Southampton, was also handed a 10-year prison sentence.
The final two gang members, Trevor McCarthy, 43, and Gary Mills, 40, were each sentenced to just under 11 years.
To gain entry to the ATMs, the men pumped combustible gas into the machine before igniting them from a short distance with an electrical charge.
In half of their known attempts, although extensive damage was caused to the property housing the machine, the gang failed to reach the secure cash compartment.
Each of the men pleaded guilty to conspiracy to steal, conspiracy to commit criminal damage and recklessly endangering life at Kingston Crown Court.
Detective Inspector Mark Bedford said: "This crime network caused a series of large explosions in petrol stations and it was by sheer luck that no unsuspecting members of the public were injured as they passed by."