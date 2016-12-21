- ITV Report
Giant panda wins in battle of Panda Vs Snowman
Giant panda Da Mao got an early Christmas present this year - a snowman to play with.
Keepers at Toronto Zoo put the ice man in Da Mao's enclosure, and he seemed to like having a playmate.
That was until he got a bit too playful and pushed the snowman's head off.
Footage captured on the zoo's 'Panda Cam' shows Da Mao won in the battle of Snowman Vs Panda.
Not content with the snowman's head coming off, he then proceeded to launch himself off its body.
And after taking a few tumbles in the snow, he used his new mate as a chilling spot.