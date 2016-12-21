Government borrowing higher than expected

The Government borrowed a higher-than-expected £12.6 billion in November in the first update on the UK's public finances since the Autumn Statement.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said public sector net borrowing, excluding state-owned banks, fell by £0.6 billion compared with the same month last year.

Economists had been expecting a figure of £11.6 billion.

It came as Government borrowing, excluding banks, for the financial year to date - April to November - fell by £7.7 billion to £59.5 billion, compared with the same eight months in 2015.

A spokesman for the Treasury said: "The Government has made significant progress in bringing the public finances under control, but our debt and deficit remain too high.

"That is why the Chancellor set out new fiscal rules to return the budget to balance, while creating the space to support the economy and raise productivity through a new £23 billion National Productivity Investment Fund."

Chancellor Philip Hammond has scrapped his predecessor George Osborne's target of balancing the books by 2020, vowing instead to put the public finances back in the black "as early as possible" in the next Parliament as part of a new draft Charter for Budget Responsibility outlined in the Autumn Statement.

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) - the Government's fiscal referee - said in November that it expects Mr Hammond to overshoot previous borrowing targets for this year, revising its outlook from £55.5 billion to £68.2 billion for 2016/17.

The OBR has also predicted debt to rise from 84.2% of GDP last year to 87.3% for 2016/17.

The ONS said public sector net debt excluding banks climbed by £58.6 billion to £1,655.1 billion in November, equivalent to 84.5% of GDP.