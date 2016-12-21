Grange Hill and Railway Children actress Deddie Davies dies at 78

Veteran actress Deddie Davies, who starred in 1970 drama The Railway Children, has died aged 78, according to reports.

The Welsh TV and film star played Nell Perks in the movie, famous for a scene where three children in Yorkshire alert a steam train about a landslide.

Born in Bridgend in 1938, Davies made a number of TV roles, including in Doctors, Grange Hill, Some Mothers Do 'Ave Em and The Forsythe Saga.

In recent years, she played Marj in comedy series Stella.

Fellow actress Ruth Jones, who also appeared in Stella, revealed that Davies had been ill "for a long time".

"She loved working on Stella. She said it kept her going and she was massively loved by all the cast and crew," Jones said.