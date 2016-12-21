Italian woman feared dead in Berlin Christmas market attack

Fabrizia Di Lorenzo did not turn up to work after the atrocity. Credit: Twitter/@Bizia

An Italian woman is feared to be among the 12 victims of the Berlin lorry attack at a Christmas market. Fabrizia Di Lorenzo, 31, has not been heard of since the atrocity and her phone and metro pass were found at the scene. Her family have flown to the German capital in the wake of the attack to provide investigators with their DNA, Italian newspaper Repubblica said. Her father Gaetano said that the family are waiting for official confirmation while her cousin tweeted an appeal for information.

thebitstreamer @thebitstreamer Follow #Berlin. my cousin (Fabrizia Di Lorenzo) not replying to us since yesterday night. Some1 found her phone and metro pass on the site. #help

An Israeli woman, who was visiting the city with her husband, is also feared missing, according to reports in the Israeli media. The European Jewish Press said Israel's consular staff in Berlin have being searching for Dalia Elyakim, who is believed to be in her 60s. The news outlet said she was standing with her husband, Rami, when the lorry smashed into the market crowds. He is reportedly being treated in hospital for his injuries. Meanwhile, the owner of a Polish trucking company said the driver who was the first victim of the attack was stabbed and shot dead in the cabin of his truck.

Lorry company owner Ariel Zurawski said the images he saw suggested his cousin had fought for his life. Credit: APTN

Ariel Zurawski said German authorities asked him to identify the victim, Lukasz Urban, 37, from photos. Lukasz Wasik, the manager of the trucking company, described Mr Urban as a "good, quiet and honest person" who was devoted to his work. On TVP, Poland's state broadcaster, Mr Wasik said: "I believe he would not give up the vehicle and would defend it to the end if were attacked."

Candles burn at a Christmas market in Berlin following the attack. Credit: Reuters