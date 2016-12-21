Man murdered own gran, 85, to fund 'lavish' lifestyle and inherit £325,000 fortune

A man has been found guilty of stabbing his 85-year-old grandmother to death - allegedly to inherit a £325,000 fortune.

Rich A. Schmelzer murdered Mildred Darrington by knifing her in the neck as she slept at her home in East Dundee, Illinois.

Prosecutors said the 44-year-old had accumulated significant debts after becoming entangled in a "lavish lifestyle", including the use of prostitutes.

Unable to pay his bills, the father-of-four drove almost 1,000 miles from Texas to Illinois to kill Darrington in July 2014.

Schmelzer had asked family members for loans but to no avail, and as the co-executor of Darrington’s estate, began to transfer money from her credit cards.