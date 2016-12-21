Mandatory registration for new drones considered in safety crackdown

The consultation will also consider whether there is a need for a new criminal offence for the misuse of drones. Credit: PA

Those who receive a drone this Christmas could be forced to register it, in a bid to crackdown on reckless users. The mandatory registration proposal for new drones is part of a Department for Transport (DfT) consultation on improving drone safety, and is hoped it will help authorities identify the owners of drones which are flown illegally. Other measures being consulted on include:

Tougher penalties for flying in restricted areas, such as near airports and prisons

New warning signs around no-fly zones

Making drones electronically identifiable so the owner's details can be passed to police if they are spotted breaking the law

Whether there is a need for a new criminal offence for the misuse of drones

The consultation comes following 59 near misses involving drones and aircrafts in UK Airprox Board (UKAB) reports over the past 12 months. In July an Airbus A320 passenger plane had a "very near-miss" with a drone near the Shard in central London. The pilot estimated that the drone flew within 20m of his aircraft at an altitude of 4,900ft as he approached Heathrow Airport. While in August police investigated a "reckless near-miss" between a drone and a plane flying from Stanstead Airport to Newquay Airport. In response, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) published a revised Dronecode, giving advice on how to operate drones safely. The CAA guidance tells drone users to:

Not fly near airports or airfields

Fly below 400ft (120m) and at least 150ft (50m) away from buildings and people

Ensure they can see their drone at all times

Never fly near aircraft

Fly responsibly

The Government is considering making drones electronically identifiable so the owner's details can be passed to police if they are spotted breaking the law. Credit: PA