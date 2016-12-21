Multi-millionaire property developer jailed for minimum of 25 years for murder of escort girlfriend

Video report by ITV News Wales Correspondent Rupert Evelyn

A multi-millionaire property developer has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 25 years, after being found guilty of murdering his escort girlfriend. Peter Morgan, 54, killed Georgina Symonds at her bungalow in Llanmartin, near Newport, south Wales, after hearing of her plans to fleece him, leave him and work for other men, the court heard. The father of two paid Miss Symonds, a former burlesque dancer, up to £10,000 per month and allowed her to live rent-free at the £300,000 property. Newport Crown Court heard that Ms Symonds had a series of intimate pictures of Morgan which she threatened to show to his wife and daughters. She had photos of Morgan engaging in threesomes at his family home, Beech Hill Farm in Usk, Gwent, as well as images of her wearing his wife's dressing gown there, and pictures of her and other escorts posing with his agricultural vehicles. Morgan - who is worth an estimated £20 million - admitted killing the 25-year-old but denied murder on the grounds of diminished responsibility and loss of control.

Morgan being interviewed by police. Credit: Gwent Police

The court heard that on January 12, the day of the murder, Morgan drove to Miss Symonds' house and strangled her with twine he had prepared earlier. Morgan told the jury he twice released the pressure around Miss Symonds neck but strangled her after she told him "you're going to pay for this". He said: "I had just been pushed too far." He then packaged the mother-of-one's body and hid it in an outbuilding near the farmhouse where his wife and two daughters lived. He confessed to police hours later, chillingly handing them keys and telling them "you will need those keys, she is locked in an outbuilding".

The bungalow (right) where Miss Symonds lived and was strangled to death. Credit: ITV Wales

During the trial, Morgan told the court Miss Symonds had blackmailed "a few" previous clients, including taking the £70,000 life savings of one elderly man. At the time of her death Miss Symonds had £119,870 in her bank account. In November 2015 Miss Symonds told Morgan that she planned to blackmail one of her clients for £2,000 per month. Later the same month, Morgan installed a £45 listening device he had bought online, disguised as a white ply adapter, in the bungalow, the court heard.

Georgina Symonds lived rent-free at the £300,000 property. Credit: ITV Wales

Morgan called the device 514 times, including on the evening of January 10 when he heard Ms Symonds talking to her lover, during which she said Morgan would transfer the bungalow into her name, and then she would leave him and "do him over". In a statement released after the verdict, Deborah Symonds, Miss Symonds's mother, said: "The death of my daughter Georgina has been a devastating tragedy for the whole of our family. "Her beautiful daughter has been left without a mum. Georgina has left a hole in our lives that will never be repaired. "All of our happy memories will be kept forever in our hearts."

Peter Morgan during an interview with ITV in 2009 about his restoration of an ancient windmill. Credit: ITV