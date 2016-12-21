'Nuclear deterrent' size fines for bosses sought to avoid future pension scandals

Sir Philip Green sold BHS in 2015 for £1 Credit: PA

Bosses like Sir Philip Green should face fines the size of a "nuclear deterrent" to avoid future pension scandals akin to BHS. Stronger regulatory powers would give Sir Philip a far stronger incentive to make good on his promise to "sort" the £571 million BHS pension fund black hole, MPs believe. Sir Philip, who sold the collapsed chain for £1 in 2015, is thought to have stumped up £250 million to help plug the deficit. This, however, is £100 million less than that being demanded by The Pensions Regulator. Now the Commons Work and Pensions Committee have suggested allowing the regulator to impose huge fines that could treble the amount payable towards covering a pension scheme deficit. In such a case, Sir Philip would face a fine of up to £1 billion unless he paid his contribution.

The BHS chain closed down earlier this year Credit: PA

The power would act as such a strong deterrent to avoiding responsibilities that it would never have to be used in practice, the committee's report on defined benefit pension schemes said. Labour MP and committee chair Frank Field, who has previously had run-ins with Sir Philip, said: "It is difficult to imagine the Pensions Regulator would still be having to negotiate with Sir Philip Green if he had been facing a bill of £1 billion, rather than £350 million. "He would have sorted the pension scheme long ago." The committee made a number of other recommendations for the regulation of pension schemes, insisting responsible employers have "nothing to fear" from the proposals. It also said the regulator should "never again" take two years to intervene in a pension negotiation that concludes with a 23-year deficit reduction plan, as in the case of BHS. Instead, recovery plans of more than 10 years should be "exceptional", and the Government should consult on new rules for situations where TPR clearance of major corporate takeovers or transactions is mandatory rather than voluntary.

MP Frank Field has been very critical of Sir Philip Credit: PA