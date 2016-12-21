- ITV Report
'Nuclear deterrent' size fines for bosses sought to avoid future pension scandals
Bosses like Sir Philip Green should face fines the size of a "nuclear deterrent" to avoid future pension scandals akin to BHS.
Stronger regulatory powers would give Sir Philip a far stronger incentive to make good on his promise to "sort" the £571 million BHS pension fund black hole, MPs believe.
Sir Philip, who sold the collapsed chain for £1 in 2015, is thought to have stumped up £250 million to help plug the deficit.
This, however, is £100 million less than that being demanded by The Pensions Regulator.
Now the Commons Work and Pensions Committee have suggested allowing the regulator to impose huge fines that could treble the amount payable towards covering a pension scheme deficit.
In such a case, Sir Philip would face a fine of up to £1 billion unless he paid his contribution.
The power would act as such a strong deterrent to avoiding responsibilities that it would never have to be used in practice, the committee's report on defined benefit pension schemes said.
Labour MP and committee chair Frank Field, who has previously had run-ins with Sir Philip, said: "It is difficult to imagine the Pensions Regulator would still be having to negotiate with Sir Philip Green if he had been facing a bill of £1 billion, rather than £350 million.
"He would have sorted the pension scheme long ago."
The committee made a number of other recommendations for the regulation of pension schemes, insisting responsible employers have "nothing to fear" from the proposals.
It also said the regulator should "never again" take two years to intervene in a pension negotiation that concludes with a 23-year deficit reduction plan, as in the case of BHS.
Instead, recovery plans of more than 10 years should be "exceptional", and the Government should consult on new rules for situations where TPR clearance of major corporate takeovers or transactions is mandatory rather than voluntary.
"We hope and expect that we will never again see a company like BHS be able to come up with a 23 year recovery plan for its pension fund, and certainly not that it would take the regulator two years to really begin to do anything about it", Field said.
"It is further inconceivable that Sir Philip Green's deal to dispose of BHS and its giant pension deficit for £1 to a dismally unqualified man, with no plan for the pension schemes and no means of financing one, would have evaded or passed any mandatory clearance scheme.
"To prevent another BHS we need to have the means to nip inevitable disasters like this one in the bud.
"We hope the Government will consult on the package of measures we propose, which would go a long way, without resorting to any new reams of red tape, towards doing just that.
"It will sadly be of no comfort to the 20,000 BHS pensioners facing cuts to their promised pensions, but had just some of these measures been in place they might never have ended up in that situation."