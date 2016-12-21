Parents of UK's youngest lung donor 'proud' that organs saved lives of two people

The parents of Britain's youngest lung donor have spoken of their pride that his organs saved the lives of two people.

Theodore Omondi, known as Theo, died following a sudden illness when he was just 41 days old.

But his lungs went on to save five-month-old Imogen Bolton and a young adult who was given his kidneys.

His parents, who did not wish to be identified, said the donation had been a "once-in-a-lifetime chance meeting of two little people bravely and and beautifully fighting for life".

They said: "We believe he would have wanted to help others if he had been able to grow up and make the decision himself.

"We are proud of what Theo could do not just for Imogen, but also for a young adult who now runs their body with his two tiny kidneys."

They added: "We know that every breath Imogen takes is a breath for our son. Every birthday Imogen celebrates is also a celebration of Theo's birth.

"We imagine how perhaps someday Imogen and Theo can blow out his birthday candles together."