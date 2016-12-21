Petra Kvitová out of tennis for six months after knife attack

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitová has been ruled out of competitive tennis for six months after she was injured in a knife attack.

The 26-year-old said on Tuesday her left hand had been "badly injured" as she tried to defend herself during an apparent burglary.

Her spokesman initially said the Czech star would take at least three months to recover from the injury to her racket-holding hand, ruling her out of January's Australian Open.

But the latest development - reported by a Czech news website, which cited a surgeon - means she will also miss next year's French Open and Wimbledon Championships.